WATCH: Tyson Fury Licked Blood Off Deontay Wilder’s Neck During Heavyweight Fight

Heavyweight championship fights have given us our fair share of memorable moments, but Saturday night may have given us our first deliberate attempt to lick the blood off of an opponent.

Tyson Fury thoroughly dominated Deontay Wilder on his way to retaining the lineal heavyweight championship and claiming Wilder’s WBC belt. However, in a bizarre moment in the sixth round, Fury appeared to lick the blood off of his heavily damaged opponent.

The blood was coming from Wilder’s ear. That bloodied ear eventually prompted Wilder’s corner to throw in the towel one round later, thus officially installing the “Gypsy King” as “The King” of the heavyweight world.

“Fury (30-1, 21 KO) — who dropped Deontay Wilder twice Saturday in this widely anticipated rematch — became the WBC heavyweight champion again,” the New York Post reports. “It was the first loss for Wilder, who is now 42-1-1 with 41 knockouts. Their first fight on Dec. 1, 2018 was a controversial draw, allowing Wilder to retain his crown.”

After securing his victory, Fury led the crowd in a rendition of “American Pie.” Because how else would that incredible night have ended?

