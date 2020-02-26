WATCH: Astros Booed at Spring Training as Alex Bregman Gets Plunked

The MLB regular season hasn’t even started yet, and the Houston Astros are already getting beat up. The team was booed at spring training and Alex Bregman got plunked as the Stros faced the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

As Bregman stood at the plate on Wednesday, he took a ball in the back from Cardinals pitcher Ramon Santos.

Down goes Bregman. pic.twitter.com/S6S1D1eP8h — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) February 26, 2020

The Astros were also booed as they took on the Mets:

Jose Altuve also took the slings and arrows of fans when he stepped up to the plate:

Jose Altuve’s first appearance at the plate this spring. #astros pic.twitter.com/axIfy3G1ch — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) February 24, 2020

Carlos Correa was given a going over by fans, as well:

The team has faced displeasure every time they’ve hit the field so far.

Astros getting booed at spring training pic.twitter.com/bIRQT5wQYz — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) February 22, 2020

Fans are just booing whoever they can, with the entire Astros lineup having zero to do with 2017 or the sign-stealing scandal. But sure, let's let Abraham Toro really have it. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) February 22, 2020

And now the Astros take the field to boos. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) February 22, 2020

Astros take the field and are loudly booed. — Todd Dybas (@Todd_Dybas) February 22, 2020

Houston is obviously still facing guff from the fans after its now infamous sign-stealing scandal.

Some fans also sported protest signs taking the Astros to task, though ballpark security quickly confiscated them:

And then the signs got confiscated by ballpark personnel who said signs weren’t allowed. #astros pic.twitter.com/XNrhkxxo5n — Kristie Rieken (@kristieAP) February 22, 2020

