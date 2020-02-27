WATCH: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Excited for ‘Crazy Opportunity’ to Visit White House

More and more Chiefs players are getting asked whether they will attend their team’s planned trip to the White House, where they’ll celebrate their Super Bowl win.

And when it comes to star tight end, the answer to that question is an emphatic, “Oh yeah!”

After TMZ posted this video, Kelce followed his statements up with a tweet talking about the tradition of White House visits for Super Bowl champions.

Grew up my whole life watching teams win championships and then go to the White House and get recognized for their greatness… regardless of who is in office I think it’s a unique opportunity to experience our nations Capital. https://t.co/1Oy1q1ORJu — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 27, 2020

Fellow Chiefs Bashaud Breeland, Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu, and head coach Andy Reid, have all said they will definitely go. Defensive end Frank Clark told the Kansas City Star that he has “mixed emotions” about the trip. However, so far, the response from the team has been overwhelmingly positive.

The Philadelphia Eagles had their White House invite rescinded two years ago, after a large number of players publicly refused to make the trip. The NBA’s Golden State Warriors also refused to go in their championship years.

Though, many recent champions have made the trip.

The LSU Tigers recently visited the White House after their CFP National Championship win this year, and the Clemson Tigers made the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue the year before.

The majority of the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals made the trip to the White House, while some players elected not to go.

