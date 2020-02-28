WATCH: UFC Prez Dana White Says He ‘Doesn’t Give a Sh*t’ If He Loses Fans Over Trump Friendship

UFC Chief Dana White says that he “doesn’t give a sh*t” if fight fans are upset that he is friendly with President Donald Trump.

White added that if a fan is unhappy that he is a friend of the president’s, “That’s your problem, not mine.”

Last week, White jumped on stage during Trump’s rally in Colorado and fired up the crowd before the president took the stage.

According to TMZ, White insisted that he wasn’t really campaigning, but just attended the rally because the president invited him.

“I wasn’t really campaigning, he called me and asked me if I wanted to go to Colorado,” White said, adding, “he said, ‘Wanna go to Colorado?’ So, I said, ‘Yeah.’ So, we flew over to Colorado for the day and then back to Vegas.”

White went on to praise Trump.

“I can’t say it enough. This guy, when I say this guy I’m talking about President Trump … is such a good friend and such a loyal amazing guy. He’s a great guy, been a friend of mine for a long time,” White said.

His friendship with Trump is non-negotiable, too.

“I could give a s**t. I don’t give a s**t. If you don’t like me because I’m friends with this guy, that’s your problem, not mine,” he said.

