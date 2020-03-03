IOC’s Mark Adams: Tokyo Games to Proceed as Planned Despite Coronavirus

A representative from the International Olympics Committee said on Tuesday that the 2020 Tokyo Games, slated for July 24, will go on as planned despite the Coronavirus.

“The Games are going ahead on the 24th of July, and we completely expect to deliver them on that date,” IOC representative Mark Adams said, according to TMZ Sports. “All the advice we’ve been given is that that can go ahead, from the WHO [World Health Organization] and other organizations.”

The Olympic flame ceremony is set to take place in Greece on March 12 to open the games, and the IOC says there will be no change to the schedule.

Recently Russia’s gymnasts canceled their trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the upcoming World Cup contests over fears of the viral outbreak. The team’s coach specifically cited the long plane trip, fearing that being in an enclosed environment with unknown travelers could expose athletes.

Other sporting events are taking a different track to curb the Coronavirus. The Ski World Cup Finals in Italy have decided to go forward without fans to watch them, according to TMZ.

In another case, several matches for Italy’s Serie A club football have been rescheduled for May as a response to the virus.

There are reportedly close to 93,000 Coronavirus cases reported across the globe, with 3,168 deaths. That includes nine deaths in the United States. To date, only six have died from the virus in Japan, where the games are set to be held.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.