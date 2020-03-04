WATCH: Pro Wrestler Gives 7-Year-Old the Finger, ‘F*ck Them Kids’

The father of a seven-year-old wrestling fan was furious when pro wrestler MJF gave his son the finger at a Chicago meet and greet, reports say.

MJF (wrestling heel Maxwell Jacob Friedman) was in attendance at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo over the weekend when Tom Gilmartin brought his son to meet the AEW star, TMZ reported.

But MJF, who is known for treating fans badly as part of his wrestling heel persona, gave the boy the single finger salute right to his face when father and son made their way through the waiting line to meet the wrestler.

MJF is a whole mood bruh Ὀ pic.twitter.com/dDtDXE78Cl — NoShow Podcast (@NoShowWrestling) March 3, 2020

The boy’s father reported complaining to AEW vice president Cody Rhodes.

Mr. Gilmartin did note that he “got” the bit. But was still unhappy over the incident

“I tried to laugh it off knowing he’s just in character,” the annoyed father said … “but it really upset him. I know that’s his gimmick, but he’s only 7 & doesn’t understand.”

Worse, Mr. Gilmartin also said that his son has been ridiculed on social media since the story broke.

Initially, Rhodes was not entirely sympathetic with the man’s complaints. After all, MJF is the heel.

“DISCLAIMER: If you have a meet/greet or inquire media wise for MJF, you’ll get MJF,” Rhodes tweeted to Gilmartin.

“Talent have freedom of expression so please don’t think anybody is going to act any different than they do on TV,” Rhodes added.

Still, Rhodes offered the Gilmartins an invite to a future event where they will be treated to the VIP treatment.

TMZ got in touch with MJF. And the famed heel offered a straight-forward, if not typical, reply: “Fu*k them kids.”

MJF has been caught on video before giving young children the business:

Parents, watch your kids or @The_MJF will straight 'em up. pic.twitter.com/tLxY5pk2cw — The OP Lance Romance (@LanceVision) May 27, 2019

