Arizona House Republicans Pass Legislation to Ban Biological Males from Women’s Sports

Republicans in the Arizona House have passed the Save Women’s Sports Act, a bill that protects female athletes from having to compete against biological men who “identify” as women.

HB 2706 was passed along party lines and is now headed to the Senate.

The legislation details the needs for the law, including:

There are ‘[i]nherent differences’ between men and women,’ and that these differences ‘remain cause for celebration, but not for denigration of the members of either sex or for artificial constraints on an individual’s opportunity. ‘These ‘inherent differences’ range from chromosomal and hormonal differences to physiological differences,’ and ‘Men generally have ‘denser, stronger bones, tendons, and ligaments’ and ‘larger hearts, greater lung volume per body mass, a higher red blood cell count, and higher hemoglobin.’ ‘Men also have higher natural levels of testosterone, which affects traits such as hemoglobin levels, body fat content, the storage and use of carbohydrates and the development of Type 2 muscle fibers, all of which result in men being able to generate higher speed and power during physical activity,’ the text of the bill stated.

“Males should participate with males and compete against males, and females should compete against females,” Rep. Nancy Barto, a Phoenix Republican who sponsored the bill, told Fox News. “Recent research actually verifies that even with cross-sex hormones, men have an unequivocal advantage. They’ve got stronger bones, they’ve got greater lung capacity.”

“Girls deserve to compete on a level playing field. Forcing them to compete against boys isn’t fair, shatters their dreams, and destroys their athletic opportunities,” Alliance Defending Freedom attorney Christiana Holcomb said in a statement about a lawsuit three female athletes in Connecticut filed challenging their school district’s transgender athletes policy. “Having separate boys’ and girls’ sports has always been based on biological differences, not what people believe about their gender, because those differences matter for fair competition. And forcing girls to be spectators in their own sports is completely at odds with Title IX, a federal law designed to create equal opportunities for women in education and athletics.”

“As in Connecticut, the Arizona Interscholastic Association, which governs school athletics, allows athletes to play on teams consistent with their gender identity, regardless of their biological gender,” Fox News reported.

Fox News also included remarks from a Democrat critic of the bill, Rep. Isela Blanc, who called the bill “completely inappropriate” and said that Arizona Democrats have dubbed it the “Show me your genitals” bill because of now-deleted parts that would’ve required a physical exam.

Fox News reported Barto amended the bill to require a genetic test.

It makes no sense,” Blanc said. “It’s completely wrong, inhumane, unkind, inappropriate and just mean-spirited.”

The Fox News report noted that the leftist American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is mounting the fight against the bill.

“Republican Gov. Doug Ducey did not say whether he would sign the bill if it passes the Senate,” Fox News reported.

