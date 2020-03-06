NY Jets Quinnen Williams Arrested at Airport on Weapons Charge

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested Thursday night at LaGuardia Airport on a weapons charge.

NBC Sports reports the arrest came after he allegedly, “[tried] to board a flight at approximately 9:15 p.m. ET.”

TMZ reports a TSA scanner allegedly discovered a Glock handgun in Williams’ luggage. Williams’ allegedly responded to the discovery by explaining he has a Alabama permit to carry, which led him to believe he could carry a gun in New York as well.

Williams was arrested for “criminal possession of a weapon” and will have to appear in court.

The NRA-ILA reports, “New York law prohibits the possession of a ‘loaded’ handgun (or any loaded firearm) outside of a person’s home or place of business without a carry license.”

Moreover, even those who possess a New York Carry permit are barred from carrying in New York City apart from a separate permitting/permission to carry process.

