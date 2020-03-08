XFL’s Saturday Games Draw Solid Crowds in Texas

Having the league’s only undefeated team definitely doesn’t hurt, but the XFL happens to be killing it in the Great State of Texas.

The undefeated Houston Roughnecks and the Dallas Renegades were both in action on Saturday, and the teams welcomed a combined total of more than 35,000 fans to their stadiums.

The Roughnecks beat the Seattle Dragons (not without controversy) in front of 19,773 fans. While the Dallas Renegades lost to the New York Guardians, but did so in front of a respectable crowd of 15,950.

The cancellation of the SXSW Festival likely helped these numbers. Though, it’s also arguable that lingering fears over the spread of the coronavirus may have kept a significant number of people away. In any event, the XFL seems to have found a home in Texas.

