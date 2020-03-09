Dwyane Wade’s Trans Child Makes First Red Carpet Appearance as ‘Zaya’ at Truth Awards

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union‘s son, Zion, made his first red carpet appearance Saturday as “Zaya,” a transgender girl.

Over the weekend, the Wade family attended the 2020 Truth Awards with 12-year-old Zaya for the teen’s first public appearance since claiming to be transgender in February.

Zaya stepped out in a green tuxedo jacket over a green satin shirt, with a pink sash over black pants. Zaya also wore a diamond necklace and carried a small pink clutch purse.

The NBA star took to his Instagram account to tout the “re-introduction” of Zaya.

“Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community,” Wade wrote.

Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union, also celebrated on Instagram:

This “re-introduction” comes a month after the couple went public to proudly support their son, Zion Malachi Airamis Wade, who decided to be known as a transgender girl named Zaya going forward.

“Me and my wife, my wife Gabrielle Union…we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we’re proud allies as well,” Wade told DeGeneres in February. “We take our roles and responsibility as parents very seriously.”

Wade went on to explain that his son now wants to live “her truth.”

“Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I am ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as ‘she’ and ‘her.’ I would love for you guys to call me Zaya,’” Wade said.

