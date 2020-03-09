Tom Brady Launches Production Co. with ‘Avengers’ Directors

Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is going Hollywood and launching a new production company with the directors of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

The six-time Super Bowl champ announced that he and Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo have launched “199 Productions,” a play on the number when the Patriots picked him in the 2000 NFL Draft, TMZ reported.

“When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself,” Brady said Monday during the announcement. “Launching a production company is no different.”

“I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world,” Brady added.

The group also noted that the company’s first project would be entitled “Unseen Football.” The film is described as “a fast-paced, incandescent big-screen 3D adventure documentary designed to take viewers into the invisible realms of football,” that will be hosted on-screen by Brady himself, according to Deadline.

“Tom is one of the most successful, iconic, and inspiring sports figures in history. We want to bring his story, and the story of the game he loves, to the big screen in a way that gives audiences an experience of football that they’ve never had before,” the Russo’s said in a statement. “As passionate fans of Tom, and the game, we’re thrilled to partner with and him and his amazing team on this special project.

“I’m excited to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their team at AGBO Films, whose creative vision and unrivaled storytelling has revolutionized the industry,” Brady added. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with them to bring Unseen Football to the big screen and tell this story in a way that has never been done before. I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our team will create the most magical experience for people to enjoy.”

The new Hollywood project, though, will not necessarily replace football for Brady. Number 12 goes into free agency this month, but word is the Patriots are working on a way to keep Brady in Foxborough.

Brady is still very tight-lipped about his pro football career. The quarterback deftly avoided answering the question about whether or not he might consider joining the Las Vegas Raiders when asked about the idea by UFC chief Dana White.

