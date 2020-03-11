Governor Inslee Bans Gatherings of 250 or More in Seattle, Including Sporting Events

The State of Washington has been hit harder than any other state, when it comes to deaths resulting from the coronavirus.

As a result, one of the measures the state has taken to prevent the spread of the disease, is to ban gatherings of more than 250 people included, including sporting events.

According to AP sources via the New York Post:

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is going to announce a ban on gatherings and events of more than 250 people in virtually the entire Seattle metro area, according to an Associated Press source, in an attempt to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. The state has at least 24 COVID-19 deaths, the most in the U.S. The person who spoke about the decision late Tuesday was involved in the planning of the decision but spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Inslee has scheduled a news conference in Seattle for late Wednesday morning.

The Seattle area isn’t the only U.S. location facing bans or restrictions on the number of people allowed at public gatherings. On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine asked teams that play games at indoor arenas to consider limiting spectators “other than the athletes, parents, and others essential to the game.”