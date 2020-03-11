NBA Considering Moving Games in Response to Coronavirus

The National Basketball Association is looking at rescheduling games over concerns about the coronavirus, according to reports.

The NBA’s Board of Governors is set to meet with Commissioner Adam Silver’s office to address the league’s response to the virus. In particular, the league is looking to move games if a team finds its city engulfed in an outbreak, according to ESPN.

The league is also considering playing games without fans in the stands, or even suspending games altogether. But according to ESPN, no decisions have been made.

Wednesday’s call will include ownership representatives and will be followed up by additional calls on Thursday for team presidents and general managers.

The teams have been reticent to empty the stands of fans in the face of the virus, but it has been reported that they have been talking amongst themselves about the idea.

The governor of the State of Ohio, Mike DeWine, has already asked sports teams that play at indoor arenas to play without fans in the stands. But the Cleveland Cavaliers have thus far put off a decision on fan attendance until their next home game on March 24th.

The NBA has already made one move to prevent transmission of the virus by preventing media access to the locker rooms.

