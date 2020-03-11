Report: Nebraska Coach Hospitalized After Appearing Extremely Ill, Team Quarantined

Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg appeared visibly ill during the Cornhuskers 89-64 loss to Indiana. So much so, that he had to be taken to the hospital before the end of the game.

Moreover, amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus, the Huskers basketball team was also reportedly quarantined after the game.

NBC Sports’ Rob Dauster posted video of the ailing Hoiberg, and reported that he had been hospitalized.

A source confirmed to @NBCSports that Fred Hoiberg has been taken to the hospital. There's concern that the Nebraska team is going to have to be quarantined. Knowing the severity of what's going on, allowing him to coach tonight was incredibly reckless by everyone at Nebraska. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) March 12, 2020

Following the game, the Omaha-World Herald reported that the entire Nebraska squad had been quarantined. The team was released from quarantine and left the arena later in the evening.

The NCAA had already announced Wednesday afternoon that they will not allow fans to attend tournament games this year. The NBA announced Wednesday evening, after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus, that they were suspending all play until the league could determine formulate a plan for dealing with the virus.

