Charles Barkley in Self-Quarantine While Awaiting Coronavirus Test Results

Former NBA superstar and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley, informed viewers on Thursday that he has self-quarantined while awaiting his coronavirus test results.

Speaking on the phone during a broadcast of TNT’s Inside the NBA, Barkley informed viewers that he began not feeling well after returning from a trip to New York earlier this week. Barkley eventually decided to follow the advice of doctors and co-workers, and self-quarantine.

“I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City, and when I got to Atlanta I wasn’t feeling well,” Barkley said. “I talked to a couple of people at Turner and a couple of doctors and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday; this is my second day. I haven’t been feeling great and I didn’t want to take any chances.

“They told me to self-quarantine for 48 hours. I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon; I have not gotten the results back. I’m just kind of in limbo right now. … I’m really hoping it was just a bug.”

Charles Barkley reveals he fell ill and has been self-quarantined, has taken a coronavirus test but has not yet gotten the results pic.twitter.com/yyZnZ7z0eH — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 13, 2020

“The 57-year-old Barkley starred at Auburn in the mid-1980s before spending 16 seasons in the NBA, and was inducted in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006,” according to AL.com. “He has been a basketball studio analyst for Turner Sports since 2000.”

