NCAA: All ‘Power 5’ Leagues Cancel Conference Tournaments

The ACC, Big 10, Big 12, SEC, and Pac-12, all canceled their conference tournaments on Thursday.

Also canceling their conference tournaments on Thursday were the American, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, MAC, ans WAC.

According to the Associated Press via ESPN:

The Big East continued its tournament Thursday, with St. John’s and Creighton playing their quarterfinal matchup. On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would be played without fans in attendance. The decisions continue ongoing actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which was labeled a pandemic Wednesday by the World Health Organization.

The NCAA had already announced Wednesday afternoon that they will not allow fans to attend tournament games this year. The NBA announced Wednesday evening, after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus, that they were suspending all play until the league could determine formulate a plan for dealing with the virus.

