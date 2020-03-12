Officials Say Infected NBA Player Visited Oklahoma School on Tuesday

Oklahoma City Mid-Del school system officials say that infected Jazz player Donovan Mitchell had visited Del City High School on Tuesday, prior to testing positive for the coronavirus.

The school released a statement on Thursday informing parents about the incident, News 9 reported.

Tuesday evening, a member of the Utah Jazz basketball team practiced at Del City High School. A small number of students and staff were present during the player’s shoot around. While this is not the Jazz player who tested positive for Coronavirus, Mid-Del administrators have been in contact with state health and state education officials for guidance. Since the Jazz player who was at Del City is not symptomatic, we have been advised to have the few individuals who came in contact with him to self-monitor for symptoms at this time. We will remain in contact with all appropriate authorities throughout this week, and in the weeks to come, to keep you informed as new information develops. The health and safety of our students and staff, as always, are our greatest concerns.

Mitchell was seen in photos posted to social media after he visited the school:

I see why @spidadmitchell is an #NBAAllstar & one of the best in the league. He puts in that extra time, working on his craft! Pleasure to meet him & thanks for visiting with my son! Much respect! #ClockIn pic.twitter.com/0Oynlb8aAX — Lenny Hatchett (@CoachHatchett) March 11, 2020

Mitchell has visited schools in the past:

.@spidadmitchell stopped by @KearnsHS this morning to drop off some backpacks for the new school year 🎒#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/KVtlpIhhxJ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 21, 2018

