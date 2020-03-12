Rudy Gobert Apologizes for Being ‘Careless’ About Coronavirus

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert found himself at the center of the NBA’s coronavirus crisis, after he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

That positive test, played a large part in the NBA deciding to suspend the rest of their season. But before that, on Monday, Gobert made the coronavirus the center of a joke when he was asked whether he was concerned about becoming infected. The Frenchman mocked the disease by wiping his hands all over a microphone and table, this was before he knew he had the virus.

Here’s Rudy Gobert touching a bunch of reporters’ audio equipment 2 days ago. Today, he tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Z3Lw1yfCfW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2020

Now, after being diagnosed with the disease, and after news that fellow Jazz player Donovan Mitchell has also become infected, Gobert is apologizing for endangering people with his “careless” actions.

“At the time, I had no idea I was even infected,” Gobert wrote on Instagram. “I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.”

“I am under great care and will fully recover,” Gobert wrote. “Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.”

The NCAA, MLB, and MLS, have all joined the NBA in suspending the remainder of their seasons until further notice.

