Rudy Gobert’s Teammate, Donovan Mitchell, Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

The NBA suspended the game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder last night and then suspended their season, after Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now, we know that Gobert also infected at least one other teammate.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, a reportedly “careless” Rudy Gobert infected fellow Jazz player Donovan Mitchell.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Mitchell now becomes the second NBA player to rest positive for the virus.

“We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward,” the Jazz said in a statement.

After a Monday press conference, Gobert joked about the coronavirus by rubbing his hands all over microphones and a table. Gobert found out for certain that he had contracted coronavirus on Wednesday. Given the incubation period of the virus, it’s almost certain that Gobert actually had the virus when he rubbed his hands on the microphone.

“The league is expected to address next steps with teams when it conducts a call with the board of governors at 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday, sources told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

“There are 259 games, roughly 21% of the schedule, left to play this season,” ESPN reports.

