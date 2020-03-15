Nike Closing Retail Outlets in Much of the World over Coronavirus

Sportswear giant Nike announced on Sunday that it is shuttering retail outlets all around the world as a preventative measure to combat the coronavirus.

Nike, the NFL’s official supplier of uniforms and other items, said it is not just shutting down its stores in the U.S. but also those in many other nations across the world.

“The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority, so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” the company told the Hill.

The closures will initially last from Monday to March 27, but the company said it would revisit the decision at the end of this period.

Nike will continue its online sales during this period.

The company added that other options for some employees would be offered, “including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates.”

Stores in Asia will not be affected. “Our Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operation,” the company noted. But stores outside that region will be shuttered.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus a “national emergency” freeing up more federal funding to address the health issue.

