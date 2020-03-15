Pro Football and National Baseball Halls of Fame Closing over Coronavirus

Both the Pro Football and the National Baseball Halls of Fame have announced a temporary shutdown this weekend over concerns about the coronavirus.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, announced on Saturday that it would be closed from Monday, March 16, until March 27 as the nation deals with the viral outbreak of COVID-19.

The museum noted that it would re-evaluate the situation as March 27 approaches to determine if they should remain closed even longer.

“The health and safety of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s visitors, as well as staff and volunteers, is a top priority,” the Football Hall of Fame said in a statement on its website. “The Hall of Fame will continue to closely monitor the situation and maintain ongoing communication with state and local health officials.”

The decision comes almost a week after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the cancellation of state-sponsored events and asked sports arenas to either cancel events or play games without fans in the stands.

Similarly, the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, has also announced that it is shutting its doors in response to the virus.

The nation’s premiere Baseball museum is set to close at 5 PM on Sunday and will remain closed until the staff feels the coronavirus threat has passed. The museum added that it would revisit the decision on March 22.

“This precautionary measure is being implemented in accordance with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and government officials to limit opportunities for large gatherings and the further spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the staff said in a statement on the museum’s website.

