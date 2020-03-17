MLB Teams to Donate $30 Million to Replace Lost Wages for Stadium Employees

All 30 pro baseball teams joined together Tuesday to pledge $30 million to help stadium employees who are losing wages due to the coronavirus shutdowns across the league.

“Motivated by desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community, each club has committed $1 million,” Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, according to ESPN.

“The individual clubs will be announcing more details surrounding this support effort in their local communities. The timing of these announcements will vary because of the need to coordinate with state and local laws as well as collective-bargaining obligations in an effort to maximize the benefits realized by each group of employees. I am proud that our clubs came together so quickly and uniformly to support these individuals who provide so much to the game we love,” the statement added.

MLB already suspended spring training last Thursday, after most team had pulled their scouts off the road in response to the viral outbreak.

Yesterday, the league also announced that it was delaying Opening Day until Mid-May.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.