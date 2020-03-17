Star Forward Kevin Durant Among Four Brooklyn Nets Players to Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Brooklyn Nets have had nearly 25 percent of their roster hit with the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski took to Twitter to break the news that four Nets players had contracted the virus.

Among the four players hit with the virus, is superstar forward Kevin Durant:

Other reports claim that only one of the players in symptomatic, while the other three are not.

Even more disturbingly, the Nets have not played the Utah Jazz or the Detroit Pistons, the other teams with players testing positive for COVID-19, in well over a month.

That fact, means that the NBA could have a much wider spread of the virus than originally thought.

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff,” the team said according to ESPN. “The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

