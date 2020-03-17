Star Forward Kevin Durant Among Four Brooklyn Nets Players to Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Brooklyn Nets have had nearly 25 percent of their roster hit with the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski took to Twitter to break the news that four Nets players had contracted the virus.

Four Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2020

Organization says it's notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents. All Nets players and traveling party have been told to remain isolated. https://t.co/YG3WTQU1cS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2020

Among the four players hit with the virus, is superstar forward Kevin Durant:

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Other reports claim that only one of the players in symptomatic, while the other three are not.

Holy cow, inbox: "BROOKLYN (March 17, 2020) – Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians." — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 17, 2020

Even more disturbingly, the Nets have not played the Utah Jazz or the Detroit Pistons, the other teams with players testing positive for COVID-19, in well over a month.

The Nets did not play Detroit or Utah recently. So… pic.twitter.com/reNXkVbPu6 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 17, 2020

That fact, means that the NBA could have a much wider spread of the virus than originally thought.

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff,” the team said according to ESPN. “The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

