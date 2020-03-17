Tom Brady’s Contract with Tampa Reported to Be Roughly $30 Million a Year

A lot of people wondered why Tom Brady would consider going to Tampa Bay, after such a long and historical career in New England?

Well, as it turns out, there are 30 million reasons why.

Not long after FS1 host Colin Cowherd broke the news that the famed former Patriot signal-caller was going to choose Tampa as his next team, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Brady’s new deal with the Bucs was for “roughly $30 million per year.”

To be clear: Former #Patriots QB Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the #Bucs, source said. It is believed to be roughly $30M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Of course there are other reasons why Brady would choose Tampa: Brady has a profound respect for Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, Tampa has one of the best young wide receiver’s in the game in Mike Adams, and there’s no state income tax in Florida.

I’m just guessing that last part was a factor.

However, one should definitely factor in at least one other element that could have been a clincher for Brady. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was also Antonio Brown’s offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh. Brady was not happy when the Patriots cut Brown after only one game last season and the lack of a deep threat receiver was a huge part of Brady’s decision to leave New England.

If the NFL allows Antonio Brown to play football next year, and that’s still a pretty big if, a reunion between Brown, Brady, and Arians could happen in Tampa. And with Mike Adams and Antonio Brown torching defenders and Brady at the helm, the Bucs would have an extremely good chance of becoming the first NFL team to play the Super Bow in their home stadium.

Of course, Brady could win the Super Bowl without Antonio Brown as well.

Robert Kraft, Brady’s former owner, was saddened by his former quarterback’s decision, but understanding of it.

“I had hoped he would choose to stay, as a fan and an owner,” Kraft said. “But, out of respect for the relationship we’ve built, I gave him his freedom.”

The Chargers, 49ers, Raiders, and Titans, had all expressed interest in Brady at one point or another.

Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees twice a year will definitely be something.

