Former NBA Player Jeremy Lin Accuses Trump of ‘Empowering’ Racists by Using ‘Chinese Virus’ Term

Current Beijing Ducks guard and one-time NBA player Jeremy Lin, accused President Donald Trump of “mismanagement” and “empowering” racists by referring to the coronavirus as a “Chinese virus.”

Lin took to his Twitter account to attack Trump over his use of “Chinese virus” to describe the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China.

“I wish you would powerfully support the vulnerable people that will suffer due to our mismanagement of this virus, including those that will be affected by the racism you’re empowering,” Lin tweeted on Wednesday.

🏻‍♂️I wish you would powerfully support the vulnerable people that will suffer due to our mismanagement of this virus, including those that will be affected by the racism you’re empowering https://t.co/QfRHiOFGEm — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2020

Lin’s tweet was in reply to Trump’s tweet from Monday where the president noted that the U.S. is set to “powerfully support” industries like the airline being affected by the “Chinese virus.”

Lin did not elaborate on what “mismanagement” he is accusing the president of perpetrating, but China is already well established as having failed to contain the virus and allowing it to spread to millions of its citizens and to those around the world.

After the SARS scare in 2002, China created a multi-billion dollar early warning system for viral outbreaks. But the system utterly failed to detect and aid in the prevention of this COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus.

Lin played on a long list of NBA teams starting in 2010 before leaving the U.S. for China’s Beijing Ducks last year. He never played more than two seasons for any U.S. team but had stints on nine NBA teams and two developmental league teams here in the states.

