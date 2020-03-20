LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Appears on Billboard for State’s Coronavirus Awareness Effort

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has joined the State of Louisiana’s effort to combat the coronavirus, with a new billboard campaign.

The coach appears on the billboard with a caption reading, “WIN! BY STAYING IN,” according to 247sports.

On Wednesday, Orgeron appeared at the podium with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Attorney General Jeffrey Landry for a press conference to update the state on response to the coronavirus.

“I am here on behalf of the state of Louisiana. I am a guy that was born in Louisiana and loves Louisiana. I am the head coach of the National Championship LSU Tigers. And I want to encourage everyone to follow the game plan,” Orgeron said at the conference.

“I just sat in a meeting with the Governor. It was the most organized, most intense meeting, and most well-informed meeting, I have ever been in. I can promise you this,” he added. “The state of Louisiana is fortunate to have Governor Edwards as our leader. I can tell you this, the state of Louisiana has people all over the state working as hard as they possibly can for us to get through this.”

"This is not the time to be selfish": Coach O tells Louisiana residents to help each other, make smart choices during coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/lfdOArai1e pic.twitter.com/jnkm3iPdLD — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) March 18, 2020

“We are tough. We are resilient,” he said of his fellow Pelican State citizens, before adding, “I urge young people to stay home. Do the things you need to do. You don’t need to be out on the streets doing all kinds of stuff. This is not the time to do that stuff.

“I do believe we have a winning plan,” the coach concluded. “I do believe in the state of Louisiana. Hey, it’s going to get tough the next few weeks. Come on. We are tough. Bring it on. But let’s just follow the plan, do the things we are supposed to do, and I guarantee we will win.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.