Official: Tom Brady Signs Contract with Buccaneers

What’s been known for a few days became official on Thursday morning: Tom Brady is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

If that seems strange to read, know that it’s not any less bizarre to write. Brady spent 20 years as the quarterback of the New England Patriots. During that time, simply put, he had the best career any NFL player has ever had.

However, that career is not over yet, as Brady made clear in an Instagram post showing him signing the deal with Tampa.

“Excited, humble and hungry,” Brady wrote. “If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that. You earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me. I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work!”

Tom Brady is the best quarterback in NFL history, he is now joining a team that has only intermittently had decent quarterback play in its history.

Should be fun to watch.

