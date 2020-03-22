Equinox Advises Having Orgasms as a Way to Relieve Anxiety

Fitness chain Equinox has a bit of advice for its customers on how to reduce stress: have an orgasm.

With its “Furthernore” lifestyle and health information service, Equinox sent out an email newsletter with ideas on what to do to get through periods of acute anxiety, and one of those tips included “have an orgasm before bed.”

Indeed, Equinox insists that having orgasms is not just for pleasure, TMZ noted.

“Whether with a partner or solo,” the tip reads, “having an orgasm can relieve anxiety and help you sleep better. That’s thanks to their ability to increase endorphins and oxytocin, lowering levels of cortisol.

“Even the routine surrounding sex and masturbation can create a chill mood. So, light those candles or cue up some audio erotica,” the email tip adds.

The fitness chain also told customers that their memberships will be on “freeze” during the coronavirus shutdown and no charges will be made to their accounts while gyms, spas, pools, and workout areas are shuttered.

Fitness clubs were some of the first businesses to shut down all across the nation in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Health club chain LA Fitness, for instance, announced that it is closed through March 31, and maybe even longer if necessary. 24 Hour Fitness also shut their doors but has not announced any re-open dates. Similarly, both Planet Fitness and Gold’s Gym closed down through the month or until further notice.

