WATCH: Conor McGregor Demands Ireland Adopt ‘True Lockdown’ to Combat Coronavirus

While the coronavirus debate in much of the world focuses on finding a balance between lockdown, and not sending the economy into another recession, or worse. UFC superstar and Irish national hero Conor McGregor is passionately pleading with his countrymen and their leaders, to embrace a “total lockdown.”

In a stirring video address to the Irish people, McGregor says that “true lockdown” is needed and that any more time spent debating could potentially cost precious time.

Watch:

As the world faces the increasing pandemic of the coronavirus, Conor McGregor (@thenotoriousmma) wants people to face the reality of the situation and lockdown in a united front to help rid us of this disease. pic.twitter.com/A7E0I9nlUr — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) March 24, 2020

“While we are currently debating a full lockdown, I feel that we must! Any time spent debating this is needless time from the clock.”

There have been six confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus in Ireland. McGregor feels that watching the spread of the virus throughout the world, makes it all the more necessary for Ireland to act now.

McGregor goes into specifics as well, urging Irish lawmakers to close down airports, all non-essential operations, and to use the full power of government to put the lockdown in place.

McGregor concluded, “Let’s go Ireland! Let’s go rest of the world. Lockdown united. Together we stand. God bless us all.”

