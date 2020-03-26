Steph Curry to Dr. Fauci: When Can We Start Playing Sports Again?

On Thursday, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry spoke to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, about the coronavirus and the return of sports.

Curry interviewed Trump’s pandemic adviser in a 20-minute live Instagram event where he asked his own questions as well as those from fans watching the interview live.

One of the most urgent questions on the minds of many basketball fans is when the league will be back on the court?

“What you need to see is the trajectory curve starting to come down,” Dr. Fauci said of the number of new cases.

“We can start thinking about some degree of normality when the country as a whole has turned that corner and starts going down, so you can pinpoint cases instead of getting overwhelmed like New York City,” the doctor added.

Curry also asked if all the quarantine efforts across the country were doing anything worthwhile to curb the virus. In particular, Curry wanted to know if the sheltering in place orders were an overreaction?

“This is serious business, we are not overreacting,” Fauci said.

