ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Says He Would Be ‘Shocked’ if There Was NFL or College Football in 2020

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit says that he would be “shocked” if the NFL or college football, plays a single game in 2020.

“I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I’ll be so surprised if that happens,” the College Gameday host said, according to TMZ.

“Just because from what I understand, people that I listen to, you’re 12 to 18 months from a [coronavirus] vaccine. I don’t know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball. I just don’t know how you can do it with the optics of it,” Herbstreit continued.

Herbstreit reminded his audience that it takes time to gear up and plan for a season of games. “You don’t all of the sudden come up with something in July or August,” he said, noting that it takes many months in advance to plan a season.

The analyst added that if he were in charge of the leagues, he would also shut them down instantly for fear of players getting sick.

“Next thing you know, you got a locker room full of guys that are sick. And that’s on your watch? I wouldn’t want to have that,” he said. “As much as I hate to say it, I think we’re scratching the surface of where this thing’s gonna go.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.