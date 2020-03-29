Detroit Pistons Open Training Facility for Coronavirus Response

The Detroit Pistons have made their new training facility available to be used as a coronavirus testing and treatment center, a report says.

According to the Athletic, the team has offered their “Pistons Performance Center” to local authorities in case space is needed to respond to the growing coronavirus outbreak. The team has reportedly told officials that the center, which is only five months old, is ready to be used for “whatever best use” they have to respond to the virus.

Per source, the #Pistons have offered their new performance center (practice gym, team headquarters) to health officials for "whatever best use is." That could be for COVID-19 testing, temporary hospital for patients overflowing from Henry Ford or a sleep facility for med staff. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) March 28, 2020

The team has not cemented any deal as of yet and talks are ongoing with local officials. But the team wanted the community to know that they are prepared to lend a hand if need be to respond to the crisis.

The Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center, which first opened its doors on October 7, is in the New Center area about two miles north of Little Caesars Arena.

The $90 million, 185,000 sq. ft. facility is the largest training facility in the NBA, but was also envisioned as a public space with places for shops and events open to the public. The facility also serves as the team’s offices for back-office personnel, coaches, and executives.

