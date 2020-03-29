WATCH: UFC Fighter Jon Jones Arrested for Drunk Driving

UFC fighter Jon Jones was arrested on Thursday and charged with drunk driving and negligent use of a deadly weapon, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Albuquerque police made footage of its officers’ body cameras available in which the fighter insists that he was going “stir-crazy” at home and had to get out.

The light heavyweight fighter is seen in the video trying to explain to the officers why he was driving after drinking.

“I literally just got stir-crazy,” Jones tells the police in the video. “I just wanted to have a drive. This is my first drive in 2 weeks. And, I saw these homeless guys. I was being nice to them, having conversation with them, treating them like humans.”

Jones added that his “short term memory” is “really bad” because he gets “punched in the head” for a living.

Still, he failed multiple field sobriety tests that included balancing, counting, and reciting the alphabet.

Officers eventually arrested Jones and charged him with aggravated driving while intoxicated, negligent use of a deadly weapon, and possession of an open container.

Jones eventually broke down sobbing and told the officers, “I love you guys so much. I actually wanted to be a police officer when I grew up.”

Only two years ago, Jones came off a suspension for testing positive for banned substances, and lost his title three times due to a number of violations. He reclaimed his championship in 2018 by defeating Alexander Gustafsson. And he has defended his title three times since then.

Jones was also involved in a hit-and-run in 2012 that left a pregnant woman with a broken arm.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.