WATCH: Vin Scully Shares Special Message with Baseball Fans During Virus Lockdown

Major League Baseball has already missed its Opening Day games. Still, former Los Angeles Dodgers announcer, Vin Scully, has a special message for baseball fans so dearly missing their favorite game amid this Chinese virus scare.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster posted a heartfelt message to Twitter to let fans know that baseball misses the fans, but also hopes for everyone’s good health.

“Most of you are home, just as I am, waiting, hopefully, for Opening Day,” Scully said in the video posted on Friday. “I trust all is well. I hope you are far and away from any sickness, and I miss you.”

Scully went on to note how much he misses the folks who manned their stations in and around baseball’s stadiums.

But he predicted that this virus would “unleash a tiger” in response to the danger and added that we need to keep our collective chin up. “Spend the precious time at home with your family, pray a little bit more, like most of us will do. And above all, try to smile. Because when you smile, that makes everybody else feel better.”

We know you all missed Opening Day as much as we did. In the meantime until we see you again soon, here’s a special message from someone who always makes us feel better. pic.twitter.com/Na3ea1bjMh — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 27, 2020

The active 92-year-old had previously noted that he and his wife are staying safe in self-imposed quarantine, and even his children and grandchildren are doing their part to keep the elderly Scullys safe from infection.

Scully said he is confident that the U.S. will come through this outbreak.

“From depths of depression, we fought our way through World War II, and if we can do that, we can certainly fight through this. I remember how happy and relieved and thrilled everybody was,” Scully said. “… when they signed the treaty with Japan, and the country just danced from one way or another. It’s the life of the world, the ups, and downs, this is a down, we’re going to have to realistically accept it at what it is, and we’ll get out of it, that’s all there is to it, we will definitely get out of it.”

Scully was also confident that many Americans would turn to faith to get them through this international crisis.

“Today,” Scully told Fox News, “half of Americans are involved in a house of worship, prior to this pandemic,” he added. “So, there’s your answer … Although they might not be able to go to a house of worship, probably more Americans will be praying since World War II.”

“More people will be coming back to the faith,” the legendary broadcaster added. “And now that this terrible thing is upon us, people might very well get back to the center. And it’s a better world. We’ll see. ”

