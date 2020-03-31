China Delays Basketball Season Due to Coronavirus

The Chinese government has delayed the resumption of its national basketball league and other sports, in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The continued sidelining of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) is seen as a bad sign for the reopening of the NBA here in the U.S.A., according to ESPN.

Chinese authorities did not offer any timetable for when basketball will be back on the schedule. However, authorities have been considering housing players in different cities and resuming play with no fans in the stands.

Still, it was reported that CBA players had been told that the season would be resumed, perhaps in mere weeks.

Some Chinese teams had continued practices while American teammates — including Jeremy Lin and Lance Stephenson — waited out periods of quarantine. Authorities did not say if those practice sessions would continue during the next few weeks.

China, where the Wuhan strain of the coronavirus racing across the world originated, has taken wide criticism for its failed and late response to the spread of the virus. But recently, the communist government has claimed that the virus has decreased there, and new cases are now fewer in number. Indeed, the country restarted its manufacturing sector this week to help restock the products quickly running low in the rest of the world.

Unfortunately, there is no way for the outside world to assess the truth of reports out of China.

