Remington Arms sent Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) a letter, offering to use its Ilion, New York, factory to build respirators during the coronavirus crisis.

KIRO 7 reported that Remington CEO Ken D’Arcy sent the letter to Cuomo, and to President Donald Trump as well.

D’Arcy explained that the offer opens up “approximately one million square feet of unused and available manufacturing space” to build respirators and other hospital necessities, the Ithaca Journal reported.

He wrote, “We would be honored to donate our facility to the production of ventilators, surgical masks, hospital beds or any other products mission-critical to the war on coronavirus.”