Florida’s Governor Believes Miami Super Bowl May Have Prompted Coronavirus Outbreak

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday that he thinks the Wuhan virus was likely in circulation during Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb 2.

DeSantis noted that South Florida currently has the most cases of the COVID-19 strain, and with Miami in that area, it is likely that the influx of out-of-staters helped spread the virus in the region, ClickOrlando reported.

Roughly 62,000 fans attended the Super Bowl and likely many more visited in the area to take part in festivities even without going to the game.

“According to the latest numbers from state health officials, Miami-Dade had more than 1,900 cases of COVID-19, Broward County had 1,209 cases, Palm Beach County had more than 500 cases, and Monroe County had 26,” ClickOrlando reported.

“The numbers are pretty stark. I think this thing was circulating during the Super Bowl. Now, Miami’s rate of cases is a lot higher than statewide,” the governor said.

On Wednesday, DeSantis reversed his early decision over the virus and issued an Executive Order to urge Floridians to stay home as a virus-fighting measure.

“I’m going to be doing an executive order today directing all Floridians to limit movements, and personal interactions outside the home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities,” the governor said Wednesday, according to the Washington Examiner.

DeSantis added that he issued his new order in accordance with advice from the federal government.

“It makes sense to make this move now,” DeSantis said, noting that he consulted with Trump on the policy.

“I did consult with folks in the White House. I did speak with the president about it, he agreed with the approach of focusing on the hot spots, but at the same time, he understood that this is another 30-day situation, and you have to do what makes the most sense,” DeSantis added.

#BREAKING: Gov. DeSantis is ordering ALL Floridians to stay at home unless performing essential activities. Executive order goes into effect Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/nyKD0UX4Eh — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 1, 2020

