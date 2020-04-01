NFL Agent Buddy Baker Lost Both Parents to Coronavirus Within Six Minutes of Each Other

NFL Agent Buddy Baker relayed the grim experience of losing both parents, both of whom passed away only six minutes apart from complications from the Wuhan virus.

The NFL player representative posted a video tribute to his parents on Tuesday in which he spoke of the devastating loss of his parents who were married for 51 years, according to the New York Post.

“My parents were amazing people,” Baker said in the video post. “They were married 51-plus years, and they passed away six minutes apart. Just a few weeks ago, they were in perfect health.”

In loving memory of my mom and dad- please make the tough and right choice and help stop the spreading of this virus. pic.twitter.com/FqVEWjdscq — Buddy Baker (@ESG_Baker) March 31, 2020

“We live in a world of, ‘It can’t happen to me. It can’t happen to us. It can’t happen to my family.’ Well, it happened to us,” Baker added.

The agent who reps players, including Terry McLaurin and Jack Doyle, went on to warn others to mind the recommendation of the experts.

“I’d like to take this time to make people start thinking about making a change,” Baker continued. “While the CDC and all the regulatory bodies make suggestions about what we should do, I’m not sure everyone understands the importance of it. Hopefully, this can be the catalyst for a change. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands as regularly as you can. And importantly, stay at home.

“It’s not the easy choice, but it’s the right choice,” the sports agent concluded. “It’s the safe choice.”

