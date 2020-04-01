Report: Brady-Mickelson, Manning-Woods to Battle on the Greens to Raise Money for Coronavirus Fight

Football and golf fans who miss watching their favorite athletes compete, will reportedly have a chance to see four sports legends join forces to help raise money to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

National Football League icons Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are joining golf superstars Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in a golf match pitting Mickelson/Brady against Woods/Manning.

According to a CNBC report, the match, sponsored by AT&T’s WarnerMedia and the PGA Tour, is tentatively planned for May, 247Sports.com reported.

CNBC reported on the news circulating about the charity match:

Though nothing is official, the event could take place live on Turner Sports’ TNT channel or elsewhere in the WarnerMedia company, but its unlikely to be featured on pay-per-view. Officials coordinating the event also plan to feature stars throughout the PGA, NFL, and National Basketball Association. That would include Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who currently serves as an NBA on TNT studio analyst, for off-site guest commentary. Barkley also assisted with the 2018 Turner Sports broadcast event when Woods and Mickelson squared off head-to-head. The pair played in a $9 million winner-takes-all prize in Las Vegas which resulted in Mickelson beating Woods on the 22nd hole.

“This is very different than anything golf has ever done in the past,” Woods said of the 2018 event. “We’re able to showcase our sport in such a different light and all the different technologies we’re going to be bringing to this event and to do it differently than any other golfing event has ever been done.”

“The match would be held at an undisclosed location without fans, feature a small production crew to film,” CNBC reported, adding that “social distancing” would be practiced at the event.

Sports in the United States have been shut down for weeks as the coronavirus took hold in the United States, including the NCAA tournament, the NBA season and the Masters golf tournament.

