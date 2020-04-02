Former Formula 1 Boss Bernie Ecclestone Sires Baby at 89

Formula 1 racing’s Bernie Ecclestone is proud to announce that he is going to be a father again… at 89.

The British business magnate is having a baby with his wife of seven years, 44-year-old Fabiana Flosi, TMZ reports.

“Yes, it is due in the summer,” Ecclestone told the Swiss newspaper Blick. “Hopefully he’ll learn to play backgammon soon!

“Like all parents, we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy,” Fabiana said. “Hopefully, he will never express the intention to do something with Formula 1.”

The child that will be born just before daddy turns 90 will become the racing legend’s fourth child. Ecclestone previously sired Deborah, 65, Tamara, 35, and 31-year-old Petra.

The “F1 Supremo” married his current wife and mommy to be in 2012 after a three-year romance.

He was twice married and divorced.

Ecclestone is reportedly worth $3.1 billion making him one of the richest men in the UK.

