Jemele Hill Suggests Robert Kraft’s Coronavirus Aid Is Compromised by His Trump Support

Jemele Hill went on the attack against New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Thursday, saying that his effort to fight the coronavirus – specifically by donating his team plane to transport 1.7 million N95 to the U.S. from China – is tainted or compromised because of his friendship with President Trump.

The former ESPN personality took to her Twitter account to discount Kraft’s generosity in the face of this crisis merely because he likes the president, and she doesn’t.

“This is where I remind people that Robert Kraft is friends with Donald Trump, and gave to his campaign,” Hill bloviated in her tweet. “It’s incredible the Kraft family is doing this, but hope they understand their money helped empower their friend.”

This is where I remind people that Robert Kraft is friends with Donald Trump and gave to his campaign. It’s incredible the Kraft family is doing this, but hope they understand their money helped empower their ✌🏾friend✌🏾 https://t.co/IytC5C5bIX — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 2, 2020

Hill was responding to a tweet by the Boston Globe that reported on Kraft’s donation of the Patriots team plane to transport 1.7 million N95 medical masks from China to Boston.

Hill was assailed — even by some of her own fans — for blowing off Kraft’s generous donation and using the coronavirus crisis as just another excuse to engage in her hate-mongering against Trump. She felt enough pressure over her invective to try and defend herself to several twitter users.

One twitter user scolded Hill saying, “This is where people should remind you that at this point in time who give a flying f—? Blame can be assigned later, the focus now is getting the materials needed to the people who need it. I don’t care if it’s a Trump fan or Bernie Bro, if they help people stay safe now? ”

Hill condescendingly replied, “It’s not about blame is about consequences. And we always say “later” and guess what? Later never comes. We say that with school shootings, too. And how we doing with that one, champ?”

Another twitter user slammed Hill saying, “Just let the good deed stand. This isn’t the time to be divisive. Humanity is what we need more than anything right now. There isn’t enough of it.”

Hill warped that reply into the accusation that the twitter user was somehow against “facts.”

“If you consider facts divisive, oh well. But maybe these owners and billionaires need to better understand that just as their money can do a good deed, it can cause also cause irreparable damage,” Hill lamely replied.

Finally, a user who said he is otherwise a big fan of hers asked, “is it necessary right now? Let’s all be uplifting. Damn.”

To that, Hill gave a scolding reply: “Yes, it is necessary. If we don’t critically think about how we got here, we will be back here again.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.