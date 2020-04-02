WATCH: Olympic Swimmer Training in Small Inflatable Pool During Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

A Dutch Olympic swimmer has given new meaning to the idea of adapting and overcoming.

Sharon van Rouwendaal, 26, has satisfied her need to continue training during the coronavirus pandemic, by tethering herself to a tree with a chord and swimming in a tiny inflatable pool.

“There’s always a solution, you just have to be creative!” van Rouwendaal wrote. “I could only do 45 minutes in total because the water is very cold.”

Van Rouwendaal took home gold in the 2016 Rio Games.

The Tokyo Olympics, which had been scheduled to take place in July of 2020, has been postponed until July of 2021.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.