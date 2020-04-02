WATCH: Olympic Swimmer Training in Small Inflatable Pool During Coronavirus Lockdown

A Dutch Olympic swimmer has given new meaning to the idea of adapting and overcoming.

Sharon van Rouwendaal, 26, has satisfied her need to continue training during the coronavirus pandemic, by tethering herself to a tree with a chord and swimming in a tiny inflatable pool.

Lockdown is difficult for us all. But what if u are an Olympic sportsman/woman? To keep in shape, you must train. So Dutch Olympic swimming champion Sharon van Rouwendaal found a solution: She practices in a tiny inflatable swimming pool tied to a rope!pic.twitter.com/QA1YkbEqhA — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) March 31, 2020

“There’s always a solution, you just have to be creative!” van Rouwendaal wrote. “I could only do 45 minutes in total because the water is very cold.”

Van Rouwendaal took home gold in the 2016 Rio Games.

The Tokyo Olympics, which had been scheduled to take place in July of 2020, has been postponed until July of 2021.

