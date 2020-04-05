Astros’ Justin Verlander and Wife Kate Upton Donate MLB Paychecks to Coronavirus Relief

On Saturday, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander told fans that he would be donating his ongoing Major League Baseball paychecks to coronavirus relief.

Verlander and his supermodel wife announced their donation in an Instagram message where the player said he would donate every MLB check until the season returns or the coronavirus threat is over, NBC reported.

The couple said that each week they would donate their checks to a different charity that deals with coronavirus relief, “so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis.”

“Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies, and support at home,” the pitcher added.

“We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand,” Verlander added.

Major League Baseball is still reportedly considering starting their season without fans in the stands. But the season has already bee put off from its March 26 Opening Day.

