Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay has announced on Sunday that he is donating 10,000 N95 masks to the Indiana Department of Health to aid in the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Irsay made his revelation on Twitter that he was able to procure the stockpile of masks.

“Just procured 10,000+ masks (N-95) and am passing them along to Indiana State Dept. of Health for distribution as most urgently needed,” he tweeted.

Just procured 10,000+ masks ( N-95) and am passing them along to Indiana State Dept. of Health for distribution as most urgently needed.#INthistogether — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 5, 2020

The Colts owner has continued his involvement in response to the COVID-19 viral outbreak. Irsay has used his Twitter feed to issue challenges to those who might be able to help the response effort.

On Monday, for instance, Irsay noted that the Colts was teaming up with the Indiana Pacers to raise cash for 12 community centers in Indiana’s capital city.

We’re teaming up with @Pacers to raise $$ for 12 Indy community centers in dire need. If we can raise $200K by Thursday…@Pacers and @Colts will add another $420K! #INthistogetherhttps://t.co/vDLjBiBIqe — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 6, 2020

The billionaire NFL owner also recently challenged state residents to help raise $200,000 for the Gleaners Food Bank and he matched that with an additional $1 million to help feed at-risk kids in Indianapolis.

On Sunday, the State of Indiana reported having 4,411 cases of the coronavirus of which 127 have died, Fox 59 reported.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.