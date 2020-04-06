NBA, ESPN to Televise a Game of H-O-R-S-E During Coronavirus Shutdown

According to reports, sports cable network ESPN is working with the NBA to televise a game of H-O-R-S-E featuring many of the league’s biggest stars as the nation continues to face the effects of the coronavirus.

The game of H-O-R-S-E is familiar to playgrounds all across the nation. It is a game of skill where players shoot baskets from various spots on the court with the winner being the first to sink the five baskets to spell out “horse.”

Now, according to ESPN, the league is working to host a special televised H-O-R-S-E competition to entertain basketball-starved fans.

The game will reportedly be played with each player isolated in his own gym to be sure not to violate social distancing requirements. Presumably, the broadcasting staff of cameramen, soundmen, and other technicians will also be at a minimum.

The NBA was shut down on March 12 after the viral outbreak surged and the nation began seeking a means to halt its spread. The league has mulled the idea of resuming the season without fans in the stands, but thus far all decisions are on hold as officials assess the progress of the virus.

