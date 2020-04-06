The Masters Rescheduled for Early November

Good news: The Masters appears as though it will be played and dates for the its rescheduling have been released. Bad news: It’s a really, really long time from now.

The target date for The Masters is set for the week of November 9th through November 15th:

Statement from Chairman Ridley: "We have identified Nov 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. We hope the anticipation of staging the Tournament brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and those who love the game." Full details at https://t.co/rSr9YUhCX2 pic.twitter.com/1lVmbq8jzJ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2020

The statement from Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley:

On March 13, we announced the postponement of the Masters Tournament and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur based upon the risks associated with the Coronavirus COVID-19, a pandemic that continues to impact lives everywhere. We remain very mindful of the extraordinary and unprecedented challenges presented by the Coronavirus around the world. As such, we continue to keep in close contact with local, state and national health authorities to help inform our decisions. In collaboration with the leading organizations in golf, Augusta National Golf Club has identified November 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the Coronavirus. Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport. We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials. Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week.

Much can and will happen between now and November, clearly, but planned dates for one of golf’s most celebrated events is still a good sign. Over the weekend, President Trump told over a dozen major sports commissioners that he believes the NFL will be able to begin its season on time, perhaps with fans.

Assuming that happens, and assuming Major League Baseball is able to begin games in July or August, this fall and early winter is shaping up to be one of the most action-packed in sports history, especially with The Masters included.

That is of course, if the virus outbreak allows for these things to happen.

