Dana White Procuring Private Island to Hold UFC Events During Coronavirus Scare

UFC chief Dana White announced that he has nearly secured property on a private island to hold events during the ongoing coronavirus scare.

Instead of continuing the coronavirus shutdown, White is looking to ramp up events for his sport by seeking to control the venue to make sure it is safe for fighters.

White told TMZ on Monday that he is “a day or two away” from securing a private island where he intends to begin holding fights.

White claimed that he intends to rent the island for two months and will hold special events each week. The idea was apparently sparked by Russia’s decision to close its borders and stop flights in and out, which put an abrupt end to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s title fight against Tony Ferguson.

The UFC chief added that the fights will be televised but will not feature any fans in the stands during the fights. White said only the fighters and their trainers, and a reduced broadcast team would be in the arena area during the events.

