Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy Suggests Return to Football Preparations by May 1

Oklahoma State University head coach Mike Gundy, is suggesting that his program will return to business by May 1st.

“We have to have a plan, and the plan right now is for them to start on May 1,” Gundy told the Norman Transcript. “It might get backed up two weeks, I don’t know, I can’t make that call, but if it does, we’ll start with the employees of this company, the ones that come in this building, then we’ll bring the players in, and slowly but surely we’ll test them all in.”

Still, Gundy thought maybe not every college employee should return to work too quickly.

“Maybe they don’t come back, but the majority of people in this building, who are healthy … and certainly the 18-, 19-, 20-, 21- 22-year-olds that are healthy, the so-called medical people saying the herd of healthy people that have the antibodies may be built up and can fight this,” Gundy said. “We all need to go back to work.”

Gundy added that the players should be tested to be on the safe side.

“In my opinion, if we have to bring our players back, test them, they’re in good shape, they’re all 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22 years old and they are healthy,” Gundy added.

In fact, Gundy said he thinks that his players can fight off the virus if they get it.

“A lot of them can fight it off with their natural body, the antibodies and the build that they have,” he told the paper. “There’s some people that are asymptomatic. If that’s true, then we sequester them, and people say that’s crazy. No, it’s not crazy, because we need to continue to budget and run money through the state of Oklahoma.”

But the university was not exactly eager to sign on with the coach’s timeline.

“We will adhere to the advice of public health experts who are making informed decisions in the best interest of the citizens of our nation and state based on sound scientific data,” the university said in a statement. “We will also abide by the federal and state mandates as well as Big 12 guidelines. We will not compromise the health and well-being of our campus community. This virus is deadly, and we will do our part at Oklahoma State to help blunt the spread.”

