Taiwanese Baseball Team to Use Robot Mannequins as Fans

In Iowa, if you build it, they will come. In Taiwan, during a global pandemic, you apparently have to build them and put them in the stands yourself.

That’s what a Taiwanese baseball team is doing by placing several robot mannequins dressed up as fans, in the stands.

With the Taiwanese baseball slated to resume this Saturday – without fans – the Rakuten Monkeys (a real thing) have resorted to placing robotic “cheeks in the seats.”

With the 2020 #CPBL season starting on April 11 behind closed doors. The Rakuten Monkeys announced that they will have robot mannequins in the stands dressed up as fans. pic.twitter.com/miT6JkFoM0 — CPBL STATS (@GOCPBL) April 7, 2020

It’s unclear whether the robotic fans will be served by robotic mannequin hot dog and beer vendors. Nor is it clear how robot security will break up scuffles between robot fans when they’ve had too much robot beer. But the human fans watching on television will likely be very jealous.

