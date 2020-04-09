Kobe Bryant’s Book ‘The Wizenard’ Debuts as #1 on NYT’s Best Sellers List

Months after his fatal helicopter accident, NBA star Kobe Bryant’s children’s book is set to debut at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers List.

“The Wizenard Series: Season One,” released by Bryant’s Granity Studios, will reportedly debut at #1 on the middle-grade hardcover list, according to the Daily Mail.

The player’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, celebrated the book on a Thursday Instagram post in which she noted that her husband is both a five-time NBA championship winner and a five-time NYT bestselling author.

“5 championships. 5 NYT bestsellers. The Mamba strikes again,” she wrote. “My husband @kobebryant would have been so proud to see his work continuing on with The #Wizenard Series: Season One. Thank you for supporting his legacy!”

The book will be released on April 19, according to the publishers.

The book reportedly tells “a story of strain and sacrifice, supernatural breakthroughs, and supreme dedication to the game” aimed at a young audience.

Bryant’s last best seller was his The Mamba Mentality: How I Play, released in 2018.

The five-time NBA champ lost his life along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others aboard a chartered helicopter that crashed in the hills near Calabasas, California, in January.

